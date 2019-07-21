Umroi to be venue of India, China military exercise

NEW DELHI: The next edition of India and China military drill, that was resumed last year following a freeze over the Doklam stand-off, will be held later this year. An official said there that the joint military exercise “Hand-in-Hand” will be held in Umroi, Ri Bhoi. The last exercise, which was the seventh edition, was held in Chengdu in December 2018. In Umroi, the two forces will focus on counter terror operations, establishment of joint command post and joint combat drill though a detailed planning meeting will be held in August. (IANS)