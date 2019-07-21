Seminar introduces Indonesian martial art for first time in state

TURA: Pencak Silat Martial Arts, the national martial arts of Indonesia was for the first time introduced in Meghalaya in a two day seminar held in Tura on July 19 and 20.

The seminar was organised by the Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association in which many youths from different parts of Garo Hills enrolled. The Meghalaya Pencak Silat Association is affiliated to Indian Pencak Silat Federation and Asian Pancak Silat Federation. The central idea of organising such discipline is to bring back misguided youths to the mainstream and to persuade the youth to grow with such regulation and to utilise the strength and virtue of youth.

During the programme, Chief Adviser of Meghalaya Pencak Silat Associaiton (MPSA) Rakkan M Sangma, President of MPSA Elbiston Marak, Vice President Rudolp Sangma and General Secretary Eddy Marak and youths of different parts of the State participated.It may be mentioned that last month, four youths from the state managed to win Silver Medals at the National Pencak Silat Championship held at Tezpur. Another fighter, Elbiston Marak who won Gold at the National level held earlier has been selected to participate in the International Championship to be held at Thailand and Malaysia in the month of September 2019.

