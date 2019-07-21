Manipur appeals Centre not to withdraw housing schemes

Imphal: MAHUD and Town Planning Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar today appealed to the Centre to continue sanctioning of projects under the 10 per cent Lumpsum Scheme of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for the North Eastern States in the interest of the people.

Shyamkumar was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the one day Regional Workshop on Online Building Permission System (OBPS) in the North Eastern States held at City Convention Centre, Palace Compound.

The minister stated that the withdrawal of 10 per cent Lumpsum Scheme has hit the urban developmental projects in the resource less State of Manipur.

He said many urban sector projects remain unfulfilled as the State has no alternative financial source.

The workshop is a very important milestone in the implementation and achievement of reforms agenda under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), a flagship mission of the Centre.

Stating that introduction of OBPS is one o the important reforms under the mission, he said the objective is targeted to be achieved in the current financial year.

The minister further said that the preceding four years of urban transformation has witnessed giant strides by the flagship mission and the program of MoHUA.

It is learned that with the sustained and concerted effort by the Ministry, the ranking of the country improved considerably due to the concerted effort by the Ministry.

The ranking of the country improved substantially to 52 in 2019 from 181 in 201 8in the construction permit indicator under the Ease of Doing Business Report, 2019, he added.

He said the application is forwarded to the agencies concerned like the Municipality and other related departments. It is the responsibility of the concerned Municipality in ensuring that the construction is carried out as per the provisions of Building Bye Laws.

MAHUD and Town Planning Minister informed that in September 2018, the State had conducted a workshop with the resource persons from Town and Country Planning Organisation (TCPO) to bring about consensus on the various provisions being proposed for amendment in the Imphal Municipa lCouncil Building Bye Laws, 2013. (UNI)