Maiden Indigo flight lands in Umroi from Kolkata

Move to pave way for growth of tourism: Conrad

SHILLONG: The Indigo Airlines on Saturday began its Kolkata-Shillong Kolkata services and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, MLAs and other officials were the passengers in the inaugural run of the service. The chief minister along with the delegation had camped in Kolkata a day before and he inaugurated the service for Shillong by cutting a cake at Kolkata and took the flight from there.

After landing at Umroi airport, Conrad, while speaking to reporters, said that the move will pave the way for growth of tourism and other sectors of the state. “It is not something which is enough and we are hoping that many more flights will start,” he said while informing that the next target of the Meghalaya government is to connect Shillong with the New Delhi and other metropolitan cities of the country and the government is already working in this regard.

Stating that the flight service will boost the tourism sector in the state, he said the aircraft was almost 90 percent full in its inaugural run. He also lauded the Indigo for taking the clearance for operating from Shillong airport even as he added that technology has been developed based on which an airline company can take clearance to operate even within a visibility of 1500 metres.

When asked about the removal of obstacles near the airport which will cost Meghalaya government as much as Rs 8000 crore, he said investment of Rs 8000 crore will be difficult but the government will not leave the asset in an abandoned stage.

According to Sangma, the government is looking at all options to operate smaller aircraft from the airport which is equally fast and safe like bigger aircraft. He, however, said the state government is also in discussion with the union government about the plan of setting up of new airport but it is at a nascent stage. He said the government would try to put before the High Court that it has tried its best to cut down obstacles and a huge amount has already been invested for the airport.