JSU extends support to demands of EMRI 108 employees

SHILLONG:The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has extended support to the demands of the EMRI 108 employees and has demanded the intervention of the state government to address the issues of the employees.

The JSU led by its president, Lawyerson War and president of JSU Shillong Circle, Treiborlang R Suchen met the agitating employees on Sunday at J N Stadium, Polo Ground Shillong.

In a statement issued here, War asserted that the state government should pay attention to the grievances of the employees who are working in the health sector and questioned the government’s delay in arranging better salary and other important equipment for the EMRI 108.

Meanwhile, Suchen has urged the Health Minister, AL Hek to pay attention to the grievances of the employees and urged the citizens who have been treated by employees of EMRI to extend their support to the agitation of the Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union.

In view of the ongoing strike of GVK EMRI 108 emergency services, Hek, on Friday directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to convene a meeting with the EMRI management and the striking workers on July 22 to discuss on the issue.

The minster also appealed to the striking workers of EMRI to immediately resume services as EMRI 108 services is essential, emergency and life-saving service and its disruption has caused immense difficulty to the needy patients.