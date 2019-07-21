India cricketer under scanner for flouting ‘family clause’

New Delhi: A senior member of the Indian cricket team has come under the scanner for violating BCCI’s ‘family clause’ rules during the World Cup, where the team made a semifinal exit.

The player in question had specifically requested for his wife to stay with him for more than the permissible period of 15 days but it was shot down by the Committee of Administrators which had laid down the rules. Now it has come to light that the player’s wife stayed with him for the entire seven-week duration of the tournament without seeking permission from either the captain or the coach for her extended stay. As per documents in possession of PTI, the CoA in its meeting on May 3 discussed the issue but eventually shot down the request. The Item 6 sub clause G of the minutes of the CoA meeting read: Request from a player 1.

The COA discussed that one of the players from the Men’s Senior Team had made a request for permission for his wife to accompany him to the World Cup tour earlier than is otherwise permissible. 2. The CoA was informed that the matter is being discussed with the concerned player and that it may not be advisable to grant the request. 3. After some discussion, the CoA decided that it will not accede to the above request from the concerned player. As per minutes of CoA meeting on May 21 (Sec 1 (B) (1) ), the Family Clause stated: “The issue of whether the authority to approve any visits from visitors outside the ‘visitor period’ should vest with the team captain and coach or with the BCCI management was discussed. It was noted that the BCCI management has traditionally decided these matters.” A BCCI source confirmed on conditions of anonymity, that such a violation indeed happened. (PTI)