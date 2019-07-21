Assam flood toll goes up to 67 as water level show receding trend

GUWAHATI: Flood water in some of the districts continues to be on a receding trend in Assam where the death toll has gone up to 67 with five more deaths reported due to flood during the last 24 hours.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed that five more persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Dhemaji (1), Goalpara (1), Kamrup (1) and Morigaon (2) in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 67 including two deaths due to landslide.

Further, the water levels in some districts have been receding. As on Sunday, 2,669 number of villages in 65 revenue circles of 18 districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar,arehaving flood waters affecting a population of 38, 37, 354as on date.

Presently, 658 numbers of relief camps are operational in the districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat and Cachar districts with 1,15,389inmates and 171 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Darrang, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Kamrup, Morigaon, and Golaghat.

Water level of Rivers at Danger Level:Brahmaputra River at Neamatighat (Jorhat) and Dhubri; Jia Bharali at N.T. Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon).