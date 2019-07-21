Delhi ex-CM’s death condoled

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator P T Sawkmie have condoled the death of former Chief Minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit. “I express my deepest condolence on the demise of former CM of Delhi and veteran Congress leader Smt. Sheila Dikshit. May almighty grant her eternal peace”, Conrad said in a tweet. Sawkmie said the Congress has lost an efficient leader following the demise of the former Delhi CM. “The Congress party will always remember her contribution”, Sawkmie said.