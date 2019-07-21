Combined bodies for speeding up of process for setting up Medical College

TURA: Combined citizens’ bodies from Tura have urged the state government to speed up the process for setting up of the proposed Tura Medical College.

In a meeting held recently between seven community bodies including the Tura Garo Senior Citizens’ Forum (TGSCF), Garo Graduates’ Union (GGU), Mothers’ Union (MU), A’chik Literature Society (ALS), Council of Nokmas, Pensioners’ Association and the New Tura Development Forum (NTDF), the members lamented the long delay in necessary works for setting up the institution and urged the government to speed up the process.

“The proposed Tura Medical College is a gift from the Central Government to the people of the five districts of Garo Hills. The government must speed up all necessary works for its establishment and the works should be as per the required guidelines or it will not be recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI)” the combined organizations said.

Reminding that the region lost out on three important colleges- the RIMS, NEIGRIHMS and Nursing College in 1975, 1986 and 1994, the organizations cautioned that the same would happen to the medical college if the government fails to take proper steps for its establishment.

“There is urgent need for the people of Garo Hills to unite on the issue. The issue must be taken up in all the five districts of Garo Hills so that the government takes notice,” they added.

On encroachers of government lands who are posing a hurdle towards the project, the organizations said that all must comply with the directives of the district authorities for the general good of the people of the region.

Meanwhile, the organizations also raised the issue of posts lying vacant at the North Eastern Hill University, Tura Campus and urged the government to fill them up immediately.According to the organizations, there are a total of 27 vacant posts in various departments of the university which have remained unfilled for the last ten years. Stating that the performance of the Pro Vice Chancellor has been affected due to these vacancies they urged the government to take steps to solve the problem.

