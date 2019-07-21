Assam Governor takes stock of flood damage in Kaziranga Park

GUWAHATI:The Governor of Assam Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today made an aerial visit of Kaziranga National Park to take stock of the devastation caused by flood in the wildlife protection area.

On his arrival at Bokakhat, the Governor was received by Parimal Shukla Vaidya, Assam’s Minister of Forest and high level officials of the district administration, Police and Forest Department.

The Governor, accompanied by the Forest Minister visited the flood affected Kohora range and took stock of the prevailing situation there. The Forest officials briefed the Governor of the situation and the extent of damage caused to the flora and fauna of the park.

The Governor appreciated the department’s work especially of making raised platforms of highland for the shelter of animals adding that there was a need to have more such artificial highlands so that animals during floods could take shelter in these highlands which would greatly help in minimising death and casualty of the animals.

The Governor also visited a relief camp at Difolu where the flood affected people of the fringe areas of the National Park were sheltering there. He talked with the inmates of the relief camp and assured them of all possible help from the district administration.

He also visited a relief camp at Bokakhat and directed the Civil authorities to provide them with gratuitous relief and also directed the officials of the health department to provide medical facilities to the inmates of the camp in addition to keep a strict vigil against the possible outbreak of any epidemic.