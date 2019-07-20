Week long BSF celebrations to mark Operation Vijay

AGARTALA: To mark the 20th anniversary of the victory in ‘Operation Vijay’, the Border Security Force (BSF) will conduct a series of events to commemorate the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army during the Kargil war, a BSF release said on Saturday.



The press release said that during the week-long celebrations, banners would be displayed with photographs and brief details of the Kargil war heroes at all prominent places and locations. Other programmes would also be held including screening of movies and documentaries on the Kargil war at selected town halls, panchayat bhavans and community halls. Discussions and seminars will be organised in schools and colleges in the state.



“Blood donation and medical camps will be organised by BSF in hospitals. Drawing, painting, debates, patriotic song competitions will be organised for students. Families of the martyrs and gallantry awardees from all uniformed forces residing in bordering areas, will be felicitated,” the release added. The BSF will also organise a five kilometre run under the banner of “Run For Martyrs”.



The BSF release said that on July 26, 1999, the Indian Army successfully ended a Pakistani intrusion in Kargil in Jammu and Kashmir.

