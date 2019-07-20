Ri Bhoi bags top position in Niti Aayog ranking

SHILLONG: Ri Bhoi district has bagged the top rank in the country in the Health and Nutrition sector of the latest Delta ranking of Niti Aayog for May, 2019.

A tweet from the Niti Aayog said that Ri Bhoi has bagged the first top position in the five most improved aspirational districts during the month of May, 2019.

The other four districts are Dhaulpu in Rajasthan, Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, Hailakandi in Assam and Kondagaon in Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was ecstatic over the feat.

In a tweet, the chief minister said “Congratulations to Team Ri Bhoi led by DC & officials of Health & Family Welfare & Social Welfare for the spectacular first rank among all Aspirational Districts in the country in latest Delta ranking of Niti Aayog for May, 2019. We thank @PMOIndia & @NITIAayog for all support.”