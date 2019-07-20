R N Ravi appointed Governor of Nagaland

2 Governors transferred, 4 new appointed

NEW DELHI: R.N. Ravi, who was the Centre’s points person in the Naga peace talks and even signed the peace accord on the government’s behalf, has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland.

Ravi is also one of the three deputy National Security Advisors (Internal Affairs), and his move to the Nagaland Raj Bhawan creates a vacancy in the National Security Council (NSC) too.

Rewarding Chhattisgarh BJP leader Ramesh Bais for his work during the Lok Sabha elections, the Modi government on Saturday appointed him as the Governor of Tripura. Bais had worked relentlessly for the party, even though he himself was not given a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.



Anandiben Patel got transferred from Madhya Pradesh to crucial Uttar Pradesh, and replaces Ram Naik as Governor there. Lalji Tandon, who was the Governor of Bihar so far, will replace her in Madhya Pradesh.



BJP MLA from Ghosi Fagu Chauhan has been appointed as the new Governor of Bihar. His exit from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will mean another by-poll.



Jagdeep Dhankar, a senior BJP leader from Rajasthan, goes to the all-important West Bengal as Governor. He will take over the state at a time when its Trinamool Congress-led government is at loggerheads with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre.



IANS



