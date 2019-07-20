President, PM condole Dikshit’s death

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.



Kovind said she transformed the national capital in her tenure.



“Sad to hear of the passing of Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered. Condolences to her family and associates,” the President said in a tweet.



Modi too said she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development.



“Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters,” Modi tweeted.



IANS

