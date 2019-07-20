NGT panel to hold coal auction meet in Guwahati on July 26

SHILLONG: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) panel headed by BP Katakey will hold the second meeting on coal auction on July 26 in Guwahati.

Earlier on July 12, the committee held a preparatory meeting in Shillong to work out the modalities for coal auction by Coal India Ltd.

More than 32 lakh metric tonnes of already extracted coal will be auctioned by Coal India Ltd.

The Supreme Court had on July 3 directed the Katakey committee to monitor the process of auctioning of coal after lifting the NGT ban on coal mining in Meghalaya.

An official source said on Friday that the NGT panel will discuss the nature of transportation of coal and auction during the meeting in Guwahati.

The Supreme Court had ordered that after deducting its expenses for transportation with 10 per cent of price of the coal, the Coal India Ltd will remit the balance amount to the state and it is for the state, after deducting the royalty and payment to the environment fund and taxes, to pay back the balance amount to the land owners.

Earlier on Thursday, the Commissioner and Secretary in-charge Mining and Geology department, Tining Dkhar had chaired a meeting with the coal miners and officials of East Jaintia Hills district and discussed the need to re-assess the coal.

After the Coal India Ltd wanted e-auction process of coal, the district administration identified over 400 coal stock owners.