Meghalaya CM holds meeting with CIL on auctioning of extracted coal

SHILLONG: Following the order of the Supreme Court asking the Coal India Ltd (CIL) to dispose of the coal stock lying in different parts of the state, Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Saturday held a meeting with the chairman and other officials of the PSU in Kolkata.

Conrad Sangma along with MLAs and officials of the state’s Mining Department discussed on how to dispose of the coal stock lying in different parts of the state following the verdict of the Supreme Court which authorized Coal India Ltd to auction the extracted coal.

Later, Chief Minister said that the meeting discussed about the logistics and how to take the whole issue forward.

“The response was very positive and the meeting was very productive,” Sangma said while adding that the areas on which Meghalaya Government should work and the Coal India should work were defined.

“I am very positive and we will take it forward and we will find a way on how can we dispose the coal in the most efficient and effective manner,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the apex court while lifting the ban on coal mining in Meghalaya had stated that entire extracted coal lying at various places in hills districts of Meghalaya will be taken over by Coal India Ltd which would auction the same as per its normal method.

The Supreme Court earlier had allowed coal mining operations in Meghalaya, on the privately and community owned land subject to the permissions from the concerned authorities and as per the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957

It may be mentioned that five years ago, on April 17, 2014, the National Green Tribunal NGT), had banned coal mining in Meghalaya after the Assam-based All Dimasa Students’ Union and Dima Hasao District Committee filed a petition, stating the acidic discharge from unscientific coal mines of Meghalaya was polluting Kopili river downstream.