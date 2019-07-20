Kashmir issue will be resolved soon: Rajnath Singh

JAMMU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday the Kashmir issue would be resolved soon and no power on earth could stop the final resolution.



Addressing a meeting after inaugurating a bridge on the river Ujh in the Kathua district, Singh said, “I am saying this with all responsibility that the Kashmir issue will be resolved soon. I am sure of your (people) support.”



The minister said he had invited for talks several times the people who claim to be fighting for the resolution of Kashmir problem. “They didn’t come forward. They have sent their children outside for education, and are forcing 12-14 years children to pelt stones”.



“What kind of Azadi do they have in mind? Do they want the type of Azadi Pakistan has. Let me tell you (separatists) whether you talk or not, Kashmir issue will be resolved soon”, Singh said.



He urged people to stay united and work for personal and the country’s betterment. “You have many opportunities. You can join the defence forces. You can excel in sports. There is no limit to opportunities to the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, he said.



At 1,000 metres, the bridge on the river Ujh is the longest in the state constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).



The minister also paid tribute at the Kargil war memorial in Drass on the 20th anniversary of Kargil victory. He also interacted with soldiers. Union Minister of State (PMO) Jitendra Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat accompanied Singh during his visit.



The Defence Minister is on a day-long visit to the state.



IANS

