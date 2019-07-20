IndiGo starts flight on Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata route

SHILLONG: The IndiGo Airlines on Saturday began its flight on Kolkata-Shillong-Kolkata route and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, Transport Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar, MLAs and other officials were the passengers in the inaugural run of the service.

Chief Minister along with the delegation inaugurated the services for Shillong by cutting a cake and took off from Kolkata airport.

After landing here, Conrad Sangma while speaking to reporters at Umroi airport said that the move would pave the way for growth of tourism and other sectors of the state

“It is not something which is enough and we are hoping that many more flights will start connecting Umroi (Shillong),” he said while informing that the next target of the Meghalaya Government is to connect Shillong with the New Delhi and other metropolitan cities of the country and Government is already working on that line.

Stating that the flight service will boost the tourism sector in the state, he said that the aircraft was almost 90 per cent full in its inaugural run.

He also lauded the Indigo for taking the clearance for operating from Shillong airport even as he added that in today’s world there are technology based on which an airline company can take clearances to operate even within a visibility of 1500 metres.

When asked about the obstacles near the airport which will cost Meghalaya Government as much as Rs 8000 crores, he said that investment of Rs 8000 crores will be difficult but Government will not leave this asset to lie abandoned.

According to Sangma, the Government is looking at all options and Government is looking to operate smaller aircrafts from the airport which is equally fast and safe like bigger aircrafts

He, however, also said that the State Government is also in discussions with the Union Government about the plan of setting up of a new airport but it is at a nascent stage.

He said that Government would try to put before the High Court that it has tried its best to cut down on obstructions and a huge amount has already been invested on the airport

