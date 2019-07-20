HYC accuses Sanbor, Hek of shielding non-tribals

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has accused the BJP MLAs — AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai — of shielding non-tribal traders who are operating their business against the rules of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

In a statement issued on Friday, president of HYC Shillong city, John Lyngdoh asserted that the interference of the BJP MLAs is linked with the agenda of the BJP to bring outsiders to the state through the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

“We will not forget that the BJP has the agenda to sell Hynniewtrep land to Bangladesh through the implementation of the CAB and the interference of the BJP MLAs is just the beginning,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP MLAs are interfering in the system of administration of the Trade department of the KHADC which the HYC sees as an institution to safeguard the rights of the tribal Khasi community.

Irked by the criticism against the NGOs, Lyngdoh asked, “Why should Sanbor Shullai get angry when NGOs conduct inspection? If non-tribals possess proper documents, they should not be apprehensive.”

He added, “If it is illegal to conduct inspection, it is also illegal to operate businesses without trade license.”