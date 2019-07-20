Govt yet to take call on declaring GH floods as national disaster

SHILLONG: The state government is discussing as to whether the flood in Garo Hills needs to be declared as national disaster.

After the cabinet meeting on Friday, Home Minister James Sangma said that the Meghalaya government is seeking assistance from the Centre.

“The government is also discussing if the flood needs to be declared as national disaster”, he said.

The cabinet has decided to donate generously towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in view of the devastation caused by floods in many parts of the state, including the plains of Garo Hills.

Speaking to media persons, James said the cabinet has also decided to appeal to the people of the state, including the MLAs to donate generously to the CM’s Relief Fund.

The cabinet discussed about the situation in Garo Hills arising out of floods.

Terming the situation as grim, he said the government was expecting the water to recede but it is not receding and the officials in the districts are doing their best to provide all the assistance to the people.

It is learnt that the state government has also placed many boats in the affected areas.

Stating that the government would assess as to what led to floods of such a magnitude in Meghalaya, he said the state government is also examining as to how several parts of Shillong city were flooded following the rain.

Right now, NDRF and SDRF teams have been engaged in rescue and relief operations while many relief camps have also been setup.

The government would also assess the damage arising out of flood at a later stage as the government is currently focusing on rescue operations.

MLA for national disaster tag

With the plains belt region of Garo Hills continuing to reel under the devastation of flood, Congress legislator from Rajabala, Azad Zaman on Friday asked the central and the state governments to declare it as a national disaster while also alleging that the relief materials provided to the affected were insufficient.

Urging the state government to extend the relief period from few weeks to a month, he said that the present flood was one of the worst to have hit the plains belt.

Stating that the farming community was the worst affected, he asked the government to conduct an assessment and provide adequate compensation to the farmers.

“Floods come every year in the West Garo Hills plains belt. Why should we not have a long standing solution – a comprehensive plan rather than the government spending money every year on relief materials,” he added.