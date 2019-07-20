Ex-Army sergeant pleads for Harijan Colony residents

SHILLONG: A former Army sergeant from Ludhiana in Punjab has petitioned the chief minister of Meghalaya to allow Sikhs to stay in Harijan Colony on humanitarian grounds.

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, S Ravinder Singh Gill said relocation of the Sikh community at this juncture would cause serious setback to the community.

He said that the community had served the country during the Indo-Pak wars but now they were being threatened and disturbed.

He also said that proactive steps should be taken to restore normalcy in the colony. Gill also stated that people residing in the colony were genuine citizens of the state.