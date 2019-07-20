Cabinet approves revision of financial powers

SHILLONG: The State Cabinet on Friday approved the revision of financial powers in respect of the State Officer under General Administration Department in the state.

Talking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, Home Minister James Sangma said that the sanctioning power for the State Officer has been increased to Rs 2 lakh which is in line with the sanctioning authorities of the Executive Engineers of the various departments.

He also informed that the Cabinet approved the re-promulgation of the Court Fees Meghalaya

Amendment Ordinance, Meghalaya Electricity Duty Amendment Ordinance and Meghalaya Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board Ordinance.

According to Sangma, all the three ordinances could not be passed in the last Budget Session as the session was cut short in view of the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year.