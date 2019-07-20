Assam flood toll up to 62, over 44 lakhs remain affected

Governor stresses on rehabilitation operation in war footing

Guwahati, July 20: The plight of lakhs of flood-hit continues even though the water level in some of the districts have shown a receding trend during the last 24 hours. The death toll mounted to 62 with report of 12 more deaths due to flood in the last 24 hours in the state.

Twelve persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Nalbari (1), Barpeta (3), Dhubri (1), Morigaon (5) and South Salmara (2) in last 24 hours. With this, the total loss of human lives has risen to 62 persons including 2 deaths due to landslide.

Assam Governor, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today made an aerial survey of flood-hit Kamrup, Goalpara, South Salmara and Dhubri districts along with senior government officials. The Governor met the camp inmates of three relief camps in Gouripur and Dhubri and instructed district officials to render all possible help to the flood affected people.

The Governor held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner and other administrative heads of different departments of Dhubri district and asked them to take special care for the rehabilitation of the flood victims in the wake of receding trends of flood waters.

He asked DC to impress upon the Joint Director of Health Services to use his men and materials for prevention of outbreak of any water borne diseases. He also asked the concerned departments to make an assessment of the degree of damage caused by the current wave of flood and take rehabilitation and reconstruction work on a war footing.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) today informed that water levels in some districts have been receding. As on today, total 3,024 villages in 77 revenue circles of 24 Districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Karimganjarehaving flood waters affecting a population of 44, 08,142.

Presently, 689 numbers of Relief Camps are operational in the districts of Dhemaji, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj districts with 1,31,586 inmates and 240 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat.

Water level of Rivers at Danger Level: Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon).