Assam CM assures KAAC team of border visit

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has assured a delegation from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) that he would soon visit West Karbi Anglong to take stock of the situation along the inter-state border.

A KAAC delegation led by chief executive member, Tuliram Ronghang met the chief minister at his official residence here on Friday and had discussions on the issues along the state’s border with Meghalaya.

Tension prevailed along the boundary between West Karbi Anglong (Assam) and West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) after “foiled bids” by the police of the two states to set up border outposts at Khatkhasla and Psiar villages respectively.

Speaking to The Shillong Times on Saturday, KAAC chief executive member, Ronghang said, “We apprised the chief minister about the situation along the boundary (between West Karbi Anglong and West Jaintia Hills) and requested for a permanent solution to the boundary issues.”

“The chief minister patiently heard us and assured that he would visit the site once the situation in the flood-hit state returns to normal. He also said that he would be holding talks with Meghalaya chief minister, Conrad Sangma on the issue soon,” Ronghang said.

The river, Umtang (called Wah Myntang in Meghalaya) is the notified constitutional boundary between the two states.

The KAAC CEM along with MP, Horensing Bey and a team of district and police officials had visited the villages on the border last month in a bid to ease tension in the area.

Meghalaya has been demanding transfer of Block I and Block II of Karbi Anglong to the state. On September 7, 2018 the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) had raised the same demand.

Executive members of KAAC, Mongol Sing Timung, Amarsing Tisso, members of KAAC, Darsing Ronghang and Richard Tokbi among others were present at the meeting with Sonowal.