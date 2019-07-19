State mulls bamboo plantation to check river erosion in Balat

Govt to release Rs 1.75 cr for stone embedment

MAWKYRWAT: Water Resources Minister Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday assured the people of Balat village in South West Khasi Hills district that the state government will sanction Rs 1.75 crore as immediate solution to protect the village from Umngi River.

The plan of the government is for bamboo plantation along the river bank.

“I don’t want to come here only as a visitor. I want to ensure that there will be help from the government. We have prepared a detailed project report (DPR) with the estimate of Rs 1.75 crore for stone embedment, but after inspecting this village it seems that it will be difficult and we will not be able to implement it. But don’t lose hope because this was my commitment and we will try to find ways and means through the concept of bamboo plantation along the river bank that has been practiced in recent years because I saw that it was successful as it helped in checking soil erosion and it is more or less a long term solution,” Lyngdoh said after inspecting Balat village which was affected by the Umngi river due to incessant rain since the last week of June.

Lyngdoh also informed that after no contractors were interested in bidding for the bank revetment work which was tendered by the Brahmaputra Board in February 2019 and extended till March 2019, the Board recently decided to invite tenders for the Public Sector Units (PSUs) for bank revetment work along the chainage of approximately 2 to 4 kilometers along the river banks with the estimated cost of Rs 11.46 crore.

“But for permanent solution to these problems, we will try to get central fund and for this, the department has engaged Inficons from Bangalore to prepare a DPR with an estimate of about Rs 60 crore,” Lyngdoh said.

Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla appreciated the officers for their dedicated work by monitoring the situation and for taking precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the torrential rainfall which gave rise to flood.

He said the MDA government is for the people and the government will find ways and means in order to redress their problems even though it is not in a good position financially.

Others who were present during the inspection include Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein, Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo, Executive Engineer Water Resources C. Wahlang and Syiem of Hima Maharam N. Syiemiong.