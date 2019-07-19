RPF rescues 23 minors in a week

GUWAHATI: Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway rescued as many as 23 minor boys and girls from different stations/trains during the week from 8th July to 14th July, 2019 before the children could be lured by anti-social elements.

During this period, RPF apprehended one person involved in theft of belongings of passengers and 36 persons were also apprehended for pulling Alarm Chain of passenger trains without any reason.

In a case on July 9, 2019, CPDS team of RPF/Lumding and CIB team of RPF/Guwahati while keeping surveillance at Guwahati Railway station apprehended one person involved in theft of passenger belongings with recovery of three mobile phones stolen from the passengers.

In another incident on July 10, 2019, RPF of Hojai and GRP of Lanka Railway station conducted checking at Lanka Railway station and recovered 34 plastic bags containing contraband drugs as unclaimed condition.

Later, apprehended persons along with recovered articles were handed over to GRP for further course of action.