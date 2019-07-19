Police move to prevent littering in East Garo Hills

WILLIAMNAGAR : The East Garo Hills police in its move to prevent pollution and littering, has sought the cooperation of the public under Section 101 of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010, to keep the order on roads, streets and all the tourist spots in the district.

In an official circular issued recently by the Superintendent of Police, R T G Momin, the administration has asked the citizens of the district to desist from causing obstruction, injury or annoyance to passersby or pollution and littering. The district police chief also requested the citizens and the tourists not to throw away polythene bags in and around the tourist spots.

The circular also warned that any person found violating the lawful order will be arrested under the provisions of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010.