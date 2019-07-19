Nongthymmai marathon held

SHILLONG: The Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club held its 75-year celebration with a marathon in which 300 participants took part at Nongthymmai on Wednesday. The marathon started at Madan Nongthymmai till Firebrigade- Brookside Adventist HS –Nongrim Hills-AIR Quarter-IewRynjah – Lapalang –Lumbatngen –Demthring- Nongkhyriem-Lawjynriew and culminated at Madan Nongthymmai. After the marathon, the platinum jubilee celebration was inaugurated by Charles Pyngrope, MLA of Nongthymmai Constituency. Others present were LatiplangKharkongor, MDC of Nongthymmai Constituency, Dr. JeminoMawthoh, Ex-MLA of Nongthymmai, John F Kharshiing, President, Meghalaya Olympic Committee, Bantylli Nari, President of Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Nongthymmai Pyllunba and many other dignitaries.