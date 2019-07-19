New Zealand’s support to GAS conservation project of Aaranyak

GUWAHATI: Greater Adjutant Stork (GAS), the scavenger bird, has got immense value in terms of keeping our environment clean and the species is popularly called Hargila (swallower of bones) in Assam.

This highly endangered stork species is on verge of extinction with less than 1200 birds left on the planet as on date. A small but rare hub and nesting colony of the bird exists at Dadara-Pacharia-Singimari villages in Kamrup district of Assam, thanks to community participation in conservation of the stork species motivated by Aaranyak, a bio-diversity conservation organisation.

A much decorated biologist from Aaranyak, Dr Purnima Devi Barman has been working in the project for conservation of GAS at Dadara-Pachariya-Singimari for the last 11 years with proactive community support.

Purnima over the years has been able to form ‘Hargila Army’, a 200-strong brigade of rural women who have been the pillar of strength behind her and Aaranyak’s sustained conservation efforts.

Taking note of the committed conservation efforts of the community at Dadara-Pachariya-Singimari under Purnima’s leadership, the New Zealand High Commissioner to India has recently come forward to join hands with the Hargila Army of Assam.

According to a communique, 80 sewing machines were distributed among the 200 women belonging to Hargila Army with support from New Zealand High Commission earlier this week. Two training centers on cutting and tailoring were also inaugurated at Dadara by Kamal Baishya, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup district of Assam and Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Superintendent of Police, Kamrup.

New Zealand High Commissioner Joanna Kempkers said “The New Zealand High Commission is happy to support the project through our Head of Mission Fund. I commend Dr Purnima Barman for the way she has integrated the conservation of the endangered Hargila with the empowerment of local women by offering them a means of livelihood. This month, we will continue our support by providing 200 women with 80 sewing machines. I understand from Purnima that weaving the stork motif on saris, skirts, gamochas and other items has helped establish a connect with the birds that has boosted conservation effort.”

Dadara Pachariya Singimari is now globally famous for protecting the Hargila. The movement has empowered these women by providing them with livelihood, education, awareness training and capacity building. These women now weave Hargila in their traditional handloom attire which is a matter of pride for them and also a steady source of income.