Kickboxers leave for natl c’ship

SHILLONG: 18- member strong contingents including two officials and team coach of Meghalaya State Kickboxing Association (MSKA) left for WAKO India National Senior Kickboxing Championship 2019 to be held in Maharashi Dayanand Universality Rohtak Haryana from July 18-21, 2019. Before leaving, executive member of KHADC in-charge Trade, etc Paul Lyngdoh wished them all the best as till date the Medal Tally of MSKA Kickboxers is 111 which include of 35 gold, 22 silver and 53 bronze since August 2017 till July 2019. MSKA have so far produced as almost as 17 International standards Kickboxers.