Inter-School badminton tourney

NONGSTOIN: The West Khasi Hills District Badminton Association will be hosting the 12th District Open cum Inter-School Badminton Tournament 2019 on August 6, 7 and 8, 2019. Events will be as follows: District Open – (i) under-17 years category; Singles and Doubles(both boys and girls) including mixed doubles (ii) Senior Category :Singles and Doubles(both men and women )including mixed Doubles; Inter-School Events will include Team event and individual event. For details, interested participants/Schools may contact, L L Mawsor: 918974524444; Badonbok Marwein: 917005540714; Rishot Kharbani: 919615340603.