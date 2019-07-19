HYC critical of BJP MLAs stand shielding non-tribal traders

SHILLONG: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) accused the BJP MLAs AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai of shielding non-tribal traders who are operating their businesses flouting rules of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC).

In a statement issued here, president of HYC Shillong city, John Lyngdoh asserted that the interference of the BJP MLAs was linked with the agenda of the BJP to bring outsiders to the state through the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

“We will not forget that the BJP has the agenda to sell the Hynniewtrep land to Bangladesh through the implementation of the CAB and the interference of the BJP MLAs is just the beginning,” he said.

He asserted that the BJP MLAs were interfering in the system of administration of the Trade Department of the KHADC which the HYC claims to be an institution to safeguard the rights of tribal Khasi community.

Irked at the criticism against the NGOs, Lyngdoh asked, “Why should Sanbor Shullai get angry when NGOs conduct inspection? If non-tribals possess proper documents, they should not be apprehensive.”

He added, “If it is illegal to conduct inspection, it is also illegal to operate businesses without trade license.”

It may be mentioned that a number of NGOs have conducted inspection in a number of areas falling within the Sixth Schedule areas which drew flak from certain quarters.