Declare GH flood as national calamity: Cong

SHILLONG: With the flood situation in Garo Hills turning grim, the Congress has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare it as a national calamity.

While appreciating Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah for central assistance, Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie said the Centre should provide adequate funds to the state government.

“It is unfortunate that while the Centre has provided over Rs 251 crore to Assam, no relief has been provided to Meghalaya”, he said.

According to Sawkmie, there should be equal treatment to both Assam and Meghalaya.

CM’s appeal for donation

Conrad has asked people to donate towards CM’s Relief Fund in view of the sufferings of the people of Garo Hills due to flood.