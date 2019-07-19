Conrad lays stress on quality in education, sports

Aspire Meghalaya inspires students on Ri Bhoi School

NONGPOH: Over 200 students of Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School here graduated from a 10-day programme on soft skills, career readiness, talent and aspiration identification in a function held at the school hall on Friday.

The ten-day programme was organised by the AVENUES as state implementation partner in partnership with select institutions for school and undergraduate students in eight districts of the state under the Aspire Meghalaya initiative, which is a flagship programme of the State Government designed to take coaching for soft skills, well-being and career readiness to tribal youth of the State across rural and suburban schools and colleges.

The graduation programme here was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma as the chief guest, Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi, Mrs Rosetta Mary Kurbah as guest of honour in presence of AVENUES Managing Director, Mark Laitflang Stone, RBPHSS Principal, W Radu, team of AVENUES, the teachers and the students at large

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma while addressing the gathering gave a motivational address appealing to all stakeholders to focus on quality over quantity in education, sports and skills development initiatives. He applauded the participants for their confidence and encouraged them to “contribute to yourself, your family, your society, your State, to the country and to our Mother Earth. It is with this vision and idea in mind that we decided that we must ensure that the best in you comes out through programmes like Aspire Meghalaya.”

He highlighted the urgent need for young people to drastically improve the national narrative around youth, work and productivity in the State and urged the young participants to be productive members of society. “We hope to target over 4,000 youth across the State through this programme as we work towards building an ecosystem that brings out the best in you.”

Ri Bhoi District, Deputy Commissioner, Mrs Rosetta Mary Kurbah in her speech said, “The sense of pride and confidence displayed this afternoon is indeed something we have always longed for the students of this area.” She lamented about the fact that students in rural Meghalaya lack the exposure and support systems necessary to identify and realize their ambitions.

“I believe this programme has given you the tools to prepare a roadmap for the rest of your life”, she said while commending AVENUES for the visible transformation of the students of classes 11 and 12.

“It is deeply encouraging to note that the state government has chosen to focus on well-being, emotional resilience and personal aspiration at the heart of the skilling landscape for school and college students through this initiative” expressed Mark Stone Laitflang, Managing Director, AVENUES.

Programme participant Devika Sohkhwai, expressed that she had not only improved her English and communication skills, but had also learnt to “rediscover myself, challenge myself and overcome my fears”.

Students were also encouraged to appreciate their culture and heritage. “We never realised that there were many rare and special things found only in our Ri Bhoi culture”, she said.

The students of the institution performed a moving rendition of the classic Khasi folk song “Mei baieid jong nga” and dedicated their sessions on leadership to their mothers. The workshops conducted focused on personal values, emotional awareness, basic speaking skills, decision making and goal setting, while each participant was encouraged to explore their talents and aspirations.

It may be mentioned that Aspire Meghalaya is a first of its kind initiative sponsored by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in the country. The programme is implemented through the Department of Arts & Culture, Government of Meghalaya through State implementation partner AVENUES Shillong.

Certificates of participation were also awarded to all successful candidates of the programmes in a conducted in the school auditorium. The official textbook and courseware for the Aspire Meghalaya programmes was also launched at the occasion. The programme was presided over by Daphishisha Kharhujon, the campus Lead of AVENUES.