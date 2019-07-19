Brahmaputra Mail to have new LHB coaches

GUWAHATI:In order to provide more comfort to the passengers during train journey, N.F. Railway has decided to convertits one of its popular train —Train No. 14055/14056- Dibrugarh-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, from conventional coaches to LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches with effect from July 27 next from Dibrugarh and with effect from July 23 from Delhi.

New composition of the Brahmaputra Mail will be one AC-2 tier coach, four AC-3 tier coaches, eleven sleeper class coaches and three second class coaches. One AC hot buffet car and two brake/ luggage cum generator cars will also be there.

It is to mention here that the thirteen passenger trains which have already been converted to LHB type coaches by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) include Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Express (Train No. 22512/22511), Kamakhya-Gandhidham Express (Train No. 15668/15667), Bangalore- New Tinsukia Express (Train No. 22501/22502), Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express (Train No. 15621/15622), Kamakhya-Gaya Express (Train No. 15620/15619), New Jalpaiguri- New Delhi Express (Train No. 12523/12524), Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Express (Train No. 12505/12506), Dibrugarh-Tambaram Express (Train No. 15930/15929), Dibrugarh- Chandigarh Express (Train No. 15903/15904), Dibrugarh- Amritsar Express (Train No. 15933/15934), Kamakhya- Puri Express (Train No. 15644/15643), Kamakhya- Puri Express (Train No. 15640/15639) and Kamakhya- Ranchi Express (Train No. 15662/15661). Total thirty four trains run with LHB coaches over N.F. Railway include which Rajdhani/Shatabdi type trains and trains owned by other Railways.

LHB coaches have more benefits compared to old conventional type coaches in terms of safety as well as passengers’ comfort. The LHB coaches are maintenance –friendly and aesthetic in appearance. The LHB coaches are made of stainless steel and interiors are made of aluminium which is lighter than older one and ensures better riding experience to the passengers. The coaches are also considered to be “anti-telescopic”, which means they do not get turned over or flip in case of a collision resulting lesser casualty.