BMX Sports competition in city

SHILLONG: On the occasion of World BMX day, BMX Streets Series will be organised by VizibilityZero Bmxpark Shillong in collaboration with ProLife Skatepark Shillong. The event will be a city cleaning campaign and an extreme Bmx Sports competition. Riders will be coming from several states from North East to participate in the event, all are welcome to participate. All the participants have to report at the Vizibilityzero skatepark, Shillong, at 9am Sharp.They will have a session on environment and an extreme Bmx Sports session in the park till 10.30 am and then the participating cyclists will move towards the city to clean selected dirty spots within the city along with all the volunteering riders. The cleaning drive will be till 1pm and after lunch they will have a environment awareness session within the city. At 2pm the volunteers will move towards the Prolife_Skatepark Shillong and the rest of the activities will be held till 6 pm.