Assam Governor reviews flood situation, toll mounts to 50

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, on Friday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Assam with Alok Kumar, Chief Secretary and the senior officials of Revenue and Disaster Management Department at Raj Bhavan here.

Eleven more persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Barpeta (3), Dhubri (5) and Morigaon (3) in last 24 hours taking the death toll in the current wave of flood in the state to 50 including two deaths due to landslides.

As the water level in some districts have been receding, as on Friday, total 3,705 villages in 92 revenue circles of 27 districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar,andKarimganj arehaving flood waters affecting a population of 48, 87,443as on date.

Presently, 755relief camps are operational in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj districts with 1,47,833inmates and 304 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon and Golaghat.

Water level rivers at danger Level: Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at N.T.Rd. Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon).