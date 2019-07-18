Sawkmie seeks independent probe into HIV discrimination

SHILLONG: The Congress has sought an independent probe into the denial of treatment to HIV patients at Shillong Civil Hospital.

Opposition Chief Whip and Congress legislator PT Sawkmie said the probe by the experts from the Health department or from the civil hospital will not be fair.

According to the allegations leveled by the Meghalaya State Network for Positive People (MSNP), two women with HIV were recently denied operations at the Civil Hospital and NEIGRIHMS.

After Heath Minister AL Hek ordered the inquiry, the Joint Director, in-charge of Shillong Civil Hospital, WW Phira said the inquiry committee would constitute experts from the hospital and submit its findings.

However, Sawkmie said the departmental inquiry will not bring out the truth and called for an independent investigation by a senior MCS officer.