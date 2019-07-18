Probe sought into Mendipathar school building construction

TURA: The delay in the completion of a school building in North Garo Hills, the funds for the construction of which was sanctioned in 2008 has compelled a citizen to file a complaint against the contractor concerned to the Director of School Education and Literacy in Shillong.

The funds for the construction of the Mendipathar Secondary school building was sanctioned by the DoNER Ministry in 2008 and the failure to complete the construction has prompted one Rinaldo K Sangma, a resident of Resubelpara to complain against the contractor.

“The school building was supposed to have been completed within 10 years from the allotment of work. Apart from iron rods erected a decade earlier, nothing further has been done till date to ensure its completion,” Sangma alleged.Sangma while adding that the site of the construction now lies overgrown with shrubs due to long abandonment has urged authorities to conduct an inquiry into the matter take action against the erring contractor.