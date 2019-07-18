Meghalaya may introduce happiness curriculum

Rymbui ‘attends’ class in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya might introduce happiness curriculum in its schools as done by Delhi,

Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh and Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui himself attended one such class here on Wednesday.

Rymbui, accompanied by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Education, Manish Sisodia, went through the ongoing ‘Happiness Utsav’ across all its schools. This was done to celebrate the first year of the ‘happiness curriculum’.

Rymbui himself experienced one happiness class at Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Delhi state government sources said.

Rymbui was quite impressed about his experience and he could introduce the same in the hill state, sources added.

The Happiness Utsav was launched across all 1,031 schools of the directorate to celebrate the success of the ‘happiness curriculum’ and the positive impact it made on the children studying in government schools.

Every day, lakhs of children across the city from classes 1 to 8 will, in their respective school assemblies, take part in the activities, which will encourage them to reflect on their emotion

and thought process.

As part of the curriculum, the students in grades 1-8 are engaged in self-awareness processes of mindfulness, reflection activities and storytelling in the first period of every school day.

There is a specific focus on cultivating the values and skills among the children which will help them to lead

empowered lives and the programme has consequently resulted in numerous such successes.

The immediate success and the long-term potential of happiness curriculum is such that Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments have taken a cue from Delhi government’s initiative and have launched their own curricula focusing on ‘happiness”.

Later, Rymbui said, “Happiness class is very important for the youth of today. I have come here today to see how we could replicate this in Meghalaya. I have formed a task force to revise the state curriculum framework”, he added.

“I have come to see whether this could be replicated there or if it could be modified based on our own culture and identities. I will also send my officers here to understand the curriculum”, said Rymbui after attending the class.