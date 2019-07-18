KSU asks Govt to resolve Harijan Colony issue

SHILLONG: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) president Lambok Marngar has asked the state government to commit to its task on finding solution to the contentious issue of Harijan Colony which has remained pending for one year.

The KSU along with many other pressure groups have demanded the relocation of the residents of Harijan Colony last year.

Referring to the Harijan Colony during the observation of the 184th death anniversary of Tirot Sing Syiem in the city, he said, “The state government should be wary lest the Them (the plains) will be converted to a Lum (a hill).”

President of Federation of Khasi Jaintia Garo People, Wellbirth Rani said the organisations are adopting a wait and watch policy over contentious issue of Harijan Colony.

“We are waiting for the government’s move. The sentiments of the people cannot be played with,” he said adding that the land at Harijan Colony is part and parcel of the indigenous community and does not belong to any other community.

As for the entry and exit point, he said the pro-ILP organisations are not satisfied with only the Umling entry and exit point but the government should also start the work for entry and exit points at Athiabari (West Khasi Hills), Malidor and Ratacherra (both in East Jaintia Hills).

No permission for trading license check

In the wake of criticism over pressure groups conducting inspections, Marngar asserted that they do not need permission from anyone to conduct inspections.

“A clear message is we don’t need permission from A or B to carry out inspections. We will intensify the inspection of trading license and there is no need for permission,” he said.

The union had time and again raised the issue of people who do not possess trading licenses from the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.