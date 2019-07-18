JCO laid to rest in city

SHILLONG: The mortal remains of Henkhomang Gangte from Happy Valley, the junior Commissioner officer (JCO) of 4 Assam Regiment, who died in a building at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, was laid to rest at the ARC cemetery here on Wednesday with full honour where eight gun salutes were given to the departed soul.

Gangte is one among the 13 JCOs who lost their lives in the building collapse.

Earlier, the mortal remains of three JCOs who died in the recent mishap — Subedar Major Prodip Chandra Bhuyan, Subedar Bisharsing Basumatary and Subedar Gangte — were transported to neighbouring Guwahati by a military aircraft on Tuesday.

Commandant of Assam Regimental Centre and other dignitaries paid tributes to the departed in Guwahati after which the mortal remains were dispatched to the respective hometowns.