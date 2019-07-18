Hek to lead team to Mumbai for cancer wing

SHILLONG: A delegation of the Health and Family Welfare department led by Minister AL Hek would soon visit Mumbai to meet the officials of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for discussion on the cancer wing being constructed at Shillong Civil Hospital.

An official said the date for the visit has not been finalised till now.

The DAE funded the cancer wing in two parts. One part of the funding was for the construction of the building which is more or less completed and discussion will be held between the state government and DAE regarding the second part of the funding which is for procuring equipment for the cancer wing.

The cancer wing at Shillong Civil Hospital has been hanging fire for over seven years despite high prevalence of the disease in Meghalaya.

The construction of the wing started in 2011 with Rs 26 crore from the Department of Atomic Energy but the project has been marred by delay.

The idea of the cancer wing was conceptualised by the state government keeping in mind the growing cases of cancer and people having to shell out huge amount of money for treatment in other cities.

However, the project has been delayed for years and the government is now keen to make it functional at the earliest.