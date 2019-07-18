Fresh flood hits Garo Hills region, over 25,000 affected

TURA: Even as the rain eased along the western part of the Phulbari-Rajabala plains, fresh flooding has occurred in the neighbouring district of South West Garo Hills affecting as many as 40 villages with a population of 25,142 people in the Mahendraganj region of Zikzak development block.

According to South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Kumar S, there are 15,000 people who have taken shelter in relief camps in the district.

While the entire Garo Hills region was reeling from incessant rain for close to a week causing flood in the Phulbari and Rajabala plains of West Garo Hills district, the flood waters in the Mahendraganj region began to dangerously rise early Tuesday morning following a torrential downpour.

The flood waters began inundating low lying areas and entering homes at around 4.30 am on Tuesday. The plains in the Mahendraganj border area including Zikzak were quickly inundated forcing residents to flee to relief camps that were set up in record time by the district administration.

As many as 26 relief camps have been opened at various schools in and around Mahendraganj area with fresh water and food items being provided to the inmates as part of relief for five days.

While the rain has since stopped, the State Disaster and Relief Force (SDRF) along with fire and rescue teams are on standby.

Some of the flood affected areas include Nandichar, Chapahati, Lokaichar, Gopalbari, Malidaspara, Bashya Raipara, Daspara, Tosildarpara, Dhulipara, Mahendraganj bazaar, Patelipara, Beparipara, Kalaichar, Modakpara, Chandapara, Kukurmua, Silkona, Bagicha, Tungrurchar, Kamarpara and Ghugrakandi.

Early reports obtained by district teams state that 26 houses have been partially damaged by the flood waters in the Zikzak block region.

Meanwhile, while Phulbari and Rajabala experienced dry and sunny weather conditions for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, there has still been no letting up in the flood situation with water levels continuing to remain high in the plains belt region of the district.