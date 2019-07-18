Flood waters claim two lives in Garo Hills

TURA: The floods in Garo Hills have claimed its first two victims in the district of South West Garo Hills after an elderly woman and an infant fell into the waters and drowned early Thursday morning in the Mahendraganj border town.

South West Garo Hills district has been experiencing unprecedented flooding of the Kalaichar-Mahendraganj- Zikzak region after the rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram, which flow down from Phulbari-Rajabala region, breached its banks and entered the plain areas including Mahendraganj town.

South West Garo Hills deputy commissioner Ram Kumar S confirmed to The Shillong Times that two persons lost their lives after they fell into the flood waters outside their homes in the localities of Fakirpara and Daspara of Mahendraganj town.

“An elderly woman lost her life in Fakirpara and an infant in Daspara due to drowning,” informed the deputy commissioner.

Reports mention that though the water level was only knee deep the elderly victim was unable to walk when the mishap happened early in the morning. A similar tragedy struck the infant who fell unnoticed into the water and drowned, it was reported.

This is the third case of drowning from the week long torrential downpour. Earlier, a child was swept away by river currents in the remote Siju-Rongara region of south Garo Hills district.



Floods struck the South West district of Garo Hills early Tuesday morning inundating as many as 40 villages with a population of 25142 people in the Mahendraganj-Zikzak region.

Though the rains have stopped since Tuesday morning, the flood waters have so far failed to recede.

“We have increased the relief camps from 26 to 30 and around 15,000 people are taking shelter in them. Food and water are being provided as part of Gratuitous Relief for five days,” said deputy commissioner Ram Kumar S.

The most flood affected areas of Mahendraganj are Nandichar, Chapahati, Lokaichar, Gopalbari, Malidaspara, Bashya Raipara, Daspara, Tosildarpara, Dhulipara, Mahendraganj bazaar, Patelipara, Beparipara, Kalaichar, Modakpara, Chandapara, Kukurmua, Silkona, Bagicha, Tungrurchar, Kamarpara and Ghugrakandi.

Waters recede slowly in Phulbari-Rajabala: Flood waters are reportedly receding at a slow pace in the severely affected Phulbari-Rajabala region, according to reports on Thursday. After a week of torrential downpour there has been a dry spell for the past three days boosting the hopes of the affected people about a possible receding of the Brahmaputra and Jinjiram waters.