Congress to stage comeback: Ronnie

SHILLONG: Marginalised in its own strong fortress, the opposition Congress may be down but is determined to spring back and be in business again.

While the Congress in Meghalaya seems to be down and out, former minister and sitting MDC from Mylliem, Ronnie V Lyngdoh believes that people in Meghalaya have faith in the grand old party.

Lyngdoh, while admitting that the Congress is going through a tough time, however, asserted that the recent Lok Sabha election in Shillong seat indicates that the people still repose their faith in Congress.

Lamenting that the party did not highlight its various schemes and flagship programmes like MGNREGA, Food Security Act and others, he said the Congress has done a lot for the country ever since independence be it in terms of schemes, programmes and areas of development among others.

Accusing the regional parties for dining with political parties that divide the country, he expressed optimism that the Congress will be back in business very soon.

He also said the BJP is hell bent on finishing Congress because it knows that the Congress is the only party which can stop the BJP and its wrong agenda.

In the House of 60, the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government consists of NPP with 21 members in addition to other political parties which are supporting the alliance whereas the Congress has only 19 MLAs.

While the Congress won the Shillong seat with a big margin, the party lost the Tura Lok Sabha seat apart from Selsella Assembly constituency which was earlier held by the Congress.

Last year, the party also lost the Ranikor seat after its MLA Martin Danggo resigned and joined NPP.