Assam flood toll mounts to 39

GUWAHATI: Rain has eased but the overall flood situation continues to remain harsh in Assam where nine more deaths due to flood have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the toll in current wave of flood to 39 in the state.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed that nine persons have lost their lives due to flood in the districts of Biswanath (2), Sonitpur (1), Morigaon (3), Udalguri (1), Bongaigaon (1) and Barpeta (1) in last 24 hours. In this season, the total loss of human lives is 37 persons in flood and two persons in landslide.

Total 4,128 villages in 103 revenue circles of 28 districts of Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Majuli, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, and Karimganj of Assam have remain affected in the flood.

Approximately 53, 52,107 people have been affected. Presently, 689 numbers of Relief Camps are operational in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj districts with 2,25,737 inmates and 391 Relief Distribution Centres in the districts of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Udalguri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Sivasagar, Golaghat and Majuli.

Water level of Rivers at Danger Level: Brahmaputra at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur), Guwahati (Kamrup), Goalpara and Dhubri; Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at N.T. Road Crossing (Sonitpur); Kopili at Kampur and Dharamtul (Nagaon), Puthimari at N.H Road Crossing (Kamrup) & Kushiyara at Karimganj (Karimganj).

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been pressed into service in the flood affected areas for search and rescue operation.