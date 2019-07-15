Vinesh wins second gold

Istanbul: Vinesh Phogat won the gold at the Yasar Dogu International wrestling meet with a commanding 9-5 win over Russia’s Ekaterina Poleschuk here on Sunday.This was her second consecutive gold in the 53 kg category, having also won at the Spanish Grand Prix last week. The 24-year-old ace wrestler won two of her three bouts by technical superiority enroute the gold. This was the third gold in the women’s competition in Istanbul for India after Seema (50 kg) and Manju (59 kg) won in their respective categories. 2016 Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, did not reach the medal rounds. (IANS)