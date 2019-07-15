Pot Pourri

US man shot dead by police for allegedly threatening toddler

Washington: A man was shot dead by a police office in the US state of Washington for allegedly threatening an 18-month-old toddler. Police in Kirkland city, King County, said officers were on Saturday responding to reports that the man was holding and threatening the toddler behind a wooded area near the Dania Furniture store close to Interstate 405, according to KIRO7 TV that serves Seattle and Tacoma areas. The police said they were able to speak to the suspect for about 30 minutes before the man became agitated while holding the boy tightly, reports Xinhua news agency. One of the police officers was forced to open fire and shot the suspect dead to protect the boy. “The officer felt and based on the subject’s escalated actions to the child that it was necessary at that point to prevent that child from being severely injured or killed,” a public information officer with the Kirkland Police Department, was quoted as saying. The boy was safe but sent to a hospital for medical evaluation. The King County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. This is the second officer-involved shooting incident in the Puget Sound region within one day. (IANS)

Tween’s Apple iPhone 6 catches fire: Report

San Francisco: An Apple iPhone 6 owned by an 11-year-old girl from California caught fire and burned holes in her blanket once she threw the device on it, the media has reported. “I was sitting down, and I had my phone in my hand and then I saw sparks flying everywhere and I just threw it on a blanket. I was right here on the bed and the phone managed to burn through this blanket and make these holes,” the teenager was quoted as saying by 9to5Mac on Saturday. Maria Adata, the teenager’s mom, dialled Apple support and was instructed to send pictures and ship the phone to the retailer. “This could have been my child. My child could have been caught on fire and she could have been hurt more and I am glad she’s ok,” turnto23.com has reported. According to the iPhone-maker, there are several things that may cause an iPhone to catch fire, including using unauthorised charging cables and chargers. This is not the first time that an iPhone has caught fire. Two years ago, a viral video on Twitter claimed to show an iPhone 7 Plus catching fire. In December, an Ohio man said that his iPhone XS Max exploded in his pocket. (IANS)