Hima bags third intl gold in 11 days

New Delhi: Continuing her brilliant performance, star sprinter Hima Das clinched gold in the women’s 200m event claiming her third international victory inside 11 days at the Kladno Athletics Meet in Czech Republic.

Hima clocked 23.43 seconds to win the gold on Saturday. She has a personal best of 23.10 sec in 200m. Another Indian sprinter Mohammad Anas clocked 45.21 seconds to claim gold in men’s 400m race by improving his own national record of 45.24 seconds which he recorded last year. On July 2, Hima had clocked 23.65 sec claiming gold in Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland which was her first competitive 200m race of the year. After that, she won at the Kutno Athletics Meet on Sunday clocking 23.97 seconds. In men’s javelin final, the Indian players inculding Vipin Kasana, Abhishek Singh and Davinder Singh Kang secured the top three spots with efforts of 82.51m, 77.32m and 76.58m respectively. Meanwhile, national record holder Tejinder Pal Singh Toor had a great throw of 20.36m to win the bronze in men’s shot put event.

Toor holds the national record of 20.75m. In the women’s 400m race, VK Vismaya clocked her personal best of 52.54 seconds to win the ‘A’ race while Saritaben secured third position with 53.37. Hima Das nicknamed the Dhing Express, is an Indian sprint runner from the state of Assam. She holds the current Indian national record in 400 metres with a timing of 50.79 s that she clocked at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. (UNI)